September 24, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

New York man faces charges after three-year-old dies in sofa bed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York City man has been charged with endangering the welfare of a 3-year-old girl who died while she was trapped inside his sofa bed, police said Tuesday.

Mohamed Barry, 50, was arrested Monday for “failure to supervise” Aissante Diallo, the daughter of his live-in girlfriend.

Barry told police he had stepped out of his home briefly Sunday evening, leaving Diallo and two older siblings, ages 5 and 10, in his Harlem apartment. When he returned, he discovered Diallo trapped inside the sofa bed, which had somehow folded in on the girl, authorities said.

Police found the girl unconscious, and she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The New York City medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Barry could not be reached for comment, and it was unclear if he had obtained a lawyer.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere,; Editing by Scott Malone and Lisa Von Ahn

