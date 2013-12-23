Father, son killed in murder-suicide plunge from NYC high rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A father and his 3-year-old son died after the man threw the boy from the roof of a luxury Manhattan high-rise and then leapt off the building on Sunday following “domestic turmoil” with the boy’s mother, New York police said on Monday.

The father was Dmitriy Kanarikov, a 35-year-old Brooklyn resident, and his son was Kirill.

“Tragically, he took the son to the roof and all indications are that he threw him off and... jumped himself,” New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly told reporters. “The mother, obviously, is very distraught.”

Kanarikov and the boy’s mother, who has not been identified, were married in 2009 but had split up in August. The mother obtained a restraining order against Kanarikov, and he was allowed only supervised visits with the child, Kelly said.

Kanarikov had demanded that she sign over their Brooklyn home and other property to him and had threatened to “take” their child if she did not, Kelly said, though he declined to say when that threat was made.

Kelly said Kanarikov had never threatened to harm his son.

On Sunday, Kanarikov picked his son up at 10 a.m. and together they went to the South Park Tower, on Manhattan’s West Side, where an acquaintance lived. That acquaintance was not believed to have been involved in the incident and is not being investigated as an accomplice, Kelly said.