One dead, another injured after fire in NYC high-rise apartment
January 5, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 4 years ago

One dead, another injured after fire in NYC high-rise apartment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A 27-year-old man died and a second man was injured after a fire ignited the 20th floor of a high-rise apartment building in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday morning, officials said.

The three-alarm fire broke out around 11 a.m. EST at the building, which is three blocks west of Times Square. About 200 firefighters responded as the fire spread to several apartments on the floor, the fire department said.

“The main body of fire’s been knocked down but there’s still smoke conditions inside the building,” said Danny Glover, a fire department spokesman.

On Sunday evening police said that Daniel McClung had died and a 32-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been made public, remained in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Police shut down several blocks around the building and fire trucks and ambulances could be seen parked outside.

Christopher Roehrs, a 50-year-old resident of the building was awakened at 10:30 a.m. by the sound of sirens, which lofted up to his 11th floor apartment.

“I looked out the window and saw in the reflection there were flames coming out of my building,” said Roehrs, who evacuated and saw a stream of residents coming out of the building for an hour after he left.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen and Phil Wahba; Editing by Edith Honan and Meredith Mazzilli

