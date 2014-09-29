New York City Fire captain charged with molesting two boys in L.A

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A captain with the Fire Department of New York has been charged with sexually molesting two young boys while he was in Los Angeles this month and is facing extradition back to California, authorities said on Monday.

Wilbert Riera, 51, is charged with six counts of committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14, stemming from incidents on Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted at trial.

The 21-year veteran, who works in the Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Service, was arrested at work on Friday by an FBI task force serving a warrant issued earlier this month, the New York Daily News reported.

The FBI turned him over to the New York Police Department ahead of extradition proceedings, the paper said.

According to the Daily News, Riera has been given three awards by the Fire Department of New York for saving the lives of patients while they were being transported to hospitals.