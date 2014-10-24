FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slain hatchet suspect in NYC police attack was Islam convert
#U.S.
October 24, 2014 / 8:19 PM / 3 years ago

Slain hatchet suspect in NYC police attack was Islam convert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The man who attacked and wounded two New York City police officers with a hatchet on Thursday, was a self-radicalized convert to Islam and is believed to have acted alone, the city’s police commissioner said on Friday.

The suspect, Zale Thompson, who was shot dead after assaulting the officers in broad daylight in the borough of Queens, had made anti-government postings on social media and visited websites associated with several radical Islamic groups, Commissioner Bill Bratton said at a press conference.

Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Sandra Maler

