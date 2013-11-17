FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York to spend $37.5 million on LaGuardia Airport flood defenses
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 17, 2013 / 9:20 PM / 4 years ago

New York to spend $37.5 million on LaGuardia Airport flood defenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks back to the terminal at LaGuardia airport after it was shut down and evacuated for a time due to a security scare in New York, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York State plans to spend $37.5 million on flood barriers and improved drainage at LaGuardia Airport, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday, a little more than a year after flooding caused by Hurricane Sandy closed the facility for three days.

Work has already begun on the projects, which include building barriers around the airport’s electrical systems, expanding the airfield’s drainage network and improving the airport’s back-up generators.

About $28 million of the project’s cost is expected to be covered by federal funds set aside for disaster-mitigation efforts by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the areas airports, Cuomo’s office said in a statement.

LaGuardia Airport sits on the north shore of Queens in New York City, abutting the East River’s Flushing Bay.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Scott Malone and Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.