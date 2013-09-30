NY driver beaten by motorcycle gang after highway chase

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gang of motorcyclists on Sunday chased a New York man driving his wife and baby along a Manhattan highway before dragging the man from his vehicle and beating him, a police source said on Monday.

The chase and subsequent attack were captured by a video camera attached to the helmet of one of the motorcyclists and posted online on Monday.

The video appears to show an accident involving the man’s sport utility vehicle and one of dozens of motorcycles being driven north on the Henry Hudson Parkway in upper Manhattan.

The video showed the group of bikers suddenly slowing and stopping en masse, bringing northbound traffic to a halt.

After about 20 seconds, the SUV, a dark-colored Range Rover, suddenly accelerated, rolling over several motorcycles, and knocking at least one rider off his bike. The video showed dozens of motorcyclists giving chase.

The video showed motorcyclists catching the driver in traffic in upper Manhattan’s Washington Heights. The police source said the video appeared to accurately depict Sunday’s chase.

New York City Police Department spokesman John McCarthy said police were investigating the incident.

The driver was dragged from the SUV and beaten, according to the police source, who asked not to be named. The victim, identified only as a resident of New York City, was treated for facial lacerations and chest wounds at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, according to the police source.

A large group of motorcyclists had planned an unauthorized gathering in New York on Sunday, similar to an event held last year without permission in which the riders organized online and gathered in large groups in Times Square, the police source said.

This year, the police source said, authorities set up a series of checkpoints at bridges and tunnels to prevent the motorcycle group from gathering in large numbers in the city.

The police source said the motorcyclists who chased the SUV were believed by authorities to have been in Manhattan for the gathering.