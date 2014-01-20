FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 4 years ago

Mother, two toddlers stabbed to death in NY apartment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A 21-year-old woman and her two young toddlers were found stabbed to death on Sunday in their New York City apartment, authorities said.

Police responding to a 911, or emergency call, on Sunday evening found the woman, identified as Deisy Garcia, 21, dead of multiple stab wounds in a bedroom in her apartment in Jamaica, in the borough of Queens.

The woman’s two daughters, Daniela Mejia, 2, and Yoselin Mejia, 1, also were stabbed multiple times and were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said later on Monday they were seeking Miguel Mejia-Ramos, 28, the children’s father, as a suspect in the killings.

Reporting by Chris Michaud, additional reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Bernard Orr

