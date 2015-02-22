FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retired police officer kills daughters, self in N.Y. suburb: reports
February 22, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 3 years ago

Retired police officer kills daughters, self in N.Y. suburb: reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A recently retired suburban New York police office shot and killed his two daughters before killing himself at the family’s home, media and authorities said on Saturday.

Glen Hochman, 52, who retired from the White Plains police force last month, killed two daughters, ages 17 and 13, before killing himself in Harrison, an affluent town about 15 miles northeast of New York City, newspapers and broadcasters reported, citing police sources.

Hochman’s wife and an older daughter were not home at the time.

“The department is shocked and horrified by the news of this unfathomable tragedy,” David Chong, White Plains’ public safety commissioner, said in a statement. Hochman served 22 years on the White Plains police force, he said.

Police in Harrison could not be reached for official confirmation or details of the killings.

Harrison schools superintendent Louis Wool released a statement on the girls’ deaths.

“In this awful moment, let us remember how proud we are of them, and how much they have helped others,” he said.

The head of the school attended by one of the victims also issued a statement offering condolences. Friends of the slain teenagers expressed their shock on Twitter.

Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Nick Macfie

