American in NYC bomb case indicted

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jose Pimentel, an American Muslim convert accused of building a pipe bomb, has been formally indicted by a grand jury on terrorism charges, authorities said on Wednesday.

Pimentel, 27, will appear in a Manhattan court on March 13 to enter a plea on the charges, which include weapons and conspiracy counts. The indictment was released by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Pimentel, a Dominican-born U.S. citizen, was arrested in November after a police informant secretly recorded meetings with Pimentel over several months as he bought bomb-making materials and read online instructions on how to assemble them, according to court documents.

Authorities have said he planned to attack post offices, police stations and military personnel in and around New York City.

Under New York law, prosecutors must secure a grand jury indictment following an arrest before proceeding with the case.

Pimentel’s lawyers have said he posed no real threat and was a victim of police “overreaching.”

In a statement, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said Pimentel planned to “commit acts of violent jihad.”

“He crossed the line from violent rhetoric on his internet sites to building pipe bombs to be used against our citizens,” Vance said.

The case had been delayed several times since November, in part to give the two sides time to discuss a potential plea deal.

It represents the second case brought by the Manhattan district attorney’s office under New York anti-terrorism laws passed in the wake of the September 11 attacks. The other, which is still pending, involves a Moroccan-born American citizen and an Algerian arrested last spring for allegedly plotting to bomb synagogues in the city.