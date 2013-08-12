FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mayor Bloomberg to appeal 'stop and frisk' ruling
#Politics
August 12, 2013 / 6:11 PM / in 4 years

Mayor Bloomberg to appeal 'stop and frisk' ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during a meeting with Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras at City Hall in New York, August 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Monday said he would appeal a federal judge’s ruling that the police department’s “stop and frisk” crime-fighting tactics violate constitutional rights.

Bloomberg remained firm in his argument that the practice drove down the city’s crime rate, saying, “The possibility of being stopped acts as a vital deterrent.”

His administration plans to ask for a stay of the judge’s order until the appeal is heard, officials told a press conference.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg

