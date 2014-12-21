FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama expresses condolences to N.Y. police commissioner after shootings
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 21, 2014 / 8:33 PM / in 3 years

Obama expresses condolences to N.Y. police commissioner after shootings

Julia Edwards

1 Min Read

A wreath is left at a makeshift memorial at the scene where two police officers were fatally shot in the Brooklyn borough of New York December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

HONOLULU (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama called New York City Police Commissioner William Bratton on Sunday to express his condolences for the Saturday killing of two New York police officers and to offer any needed assistance, White House spokesman Eric Schultz said.

Obama’s response followed an attack by 28-year-old Ismaaiyl Brinsley who allegedly walked up to the two officers in a parked squad car in Brooklyn and shot them dead.

Obama called Bratton while vacationing with his family in Kailua, Hawaii.

Editing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.