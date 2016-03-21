FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY's Times Square sets stage for World Puppetry Day
March 21, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

NY's Times Square sets stage for World Puppetry Day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dinosaurs, monsters and Muppets transformed  Times Square into a big puppet show on Monday to celebrate World Puppetry Day.

    Puppet-versions of U.S. presidential candidates Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders were also on hand to mark the day at the event hosted by the Broadway musical “Avenue Q.”

    “I think a lot of times people think puppetry is just for children,” said Ben Durocher, one of the stars of “Avenue Q.” “But really puppetry is an art form that can be appreciated by all audiences, adults and children alike.”

    Iranian puppet artist  Javad Zolfaghari created World Puppetry Day, which was first celebrated in 2003. It is marked around the  globe on March 21.  

