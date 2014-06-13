FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York City teacher convicted of raping 10-year-old student
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 13, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

New York City teacher convicted of raping 10-year-old student

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former fifth grade teacher in a New York City public school in the Bronx pleaded guilty on Friday of raping one of his 10-year-old pupils last June, prosecutors said.

The 41-year-old teacher, Anthony Criscuolo, will face a 14-year prison sentence when he is sentenced on July 7.

Bronx District Attorney Robert Johnson said in a statement that prosecutors had elected to enter into a plea bargain with Criscuolo, rather than bring the case to trial, so as to “not further traumatize this young victim.”As part of the deal, Criscuolo will relinquish his teaching license and register as a sex offender.

Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.