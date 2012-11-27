FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Yorker charged in killings of shopkeepers of Middle Eastern origin
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 27, 2012 / 11:19 PM / in 5 years

New Yorker charged in killings of shopkeepers of Middle Eastern origin

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Brooklyn grand jury on Tuesday indicted a clothing salesman on murder charges in the shooting deaths this year of three shopkeepers of Middle Eastern descent, prosecutors said.

Salvatore Perrone, 63, was arrested a week ago on suspicion of murder when a witness in a pharmacy matched his likeness to a photo circulated by police after it was captured on a security camera near the latest killing this month.

The grand jury accused Perrone of six counts, one of first-degree murder and one of second-degree murder for each of the three victims, who were shot on July 6, August 2 and November 16, the Brooklyn District Attorney said in a statement. If convicted he faces a life sentence in prison without parole.

A defense lawyer for Perrone could not be reached for comment.

All three victims were killed in clothing stores they owned, and all were killed by the same gun, prosecutors said.

Upon arresting Perrone, police said a .22-caliber rifle was recovered in a duffel bag belonging to him at his girlfriend’s apartment, and that ballistic tests found shell casings retrieved from the three crime scenes were fired from the same rifle.

Perrone’s fingerprint was found on the weapon, and he made statements implicating himself, police said.

The killings began on July 6 when Mohamed Gebeli, 65, was shot in his clothing store, Valentino Fashion. On August 2, Isaac Kadare, 59, was killed in his Amazing 99 Cent Deals store. On November 16, Rahmatollah Vahidipour, 78, was gunned downed in the She She Boutique.

Perrone was an independent seller of men’s and women’s apparel who often called on small merchants in Brooklyn, police said.

Investigators said they had yet to determine a motive for the attacks, but police have noted all three victims were older men of Middle Eastern descent. Each shooting occurred near closing time when the victims were alone in their shops.

The heads of all the victims “were covered by either cardboard or clothing” when they were discovered, Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.