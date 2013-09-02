FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1-year-old boy shot dead as parents push stroller across New York street
September 2, 2013 / 4:10 AM / in 4 years

1-year-old boy shot dead as parents push stroller across New York street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 1-year-old boy died after he was shot in the head as his parents pushed him in a stroller across a street in New York City, police said on Sunday.

Police said they were investigating the shooting, which occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the New York borough of Brooklyn. Witnesses reported that several shots were fired, police said.

The child, identified as Antiq Hennis, was pronounced dead from a gunshot to the head when he arrived at Brookdale University Hospital.

No arrests have been made, police said.

Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Philip Barbara

