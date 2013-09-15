Police charge suspect after chase that injured two bystanders in NYC

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Police on Sunday said a man who caused two police officers to open fire as he ran through traffic in New York’s crowded Times Square on Saturday night would be booked on several charges, including resisting arrest and rioting.

The two officers, who have four years experience between them, fired a total of three shots after the man mimicked pulling out a weapon, but missed the suspect and wounded two women instead, city officials confirmed on Sunday.

A 54-year-old woman was struck in the right knee, and another bullet grazed the buttocks of a 35-year-old woman. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The man, whom the police identified as Glen Broadnax, 35, was apparently trying to get himself hit by vehicles as he erratically ran among traffic at the corner of 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue, according to police. The area, filled with restaurants and attractions popular with tourists, teems with visitors on weekend nights.

Broadnax dodged officers trying to arrest him, and put a hand in his pocket before simulating pulling out a weapon and shooting at officers, although he was unarmed, police said.

An officer managed to shock Broadnax with a Taser gun before he was taken into custody, police said.

Broadnax was treated and released from Bellevue Hospital Sunday and was being booked on suspicion of menacing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, obstruction, rioting and cocaine possession, NYPD Officer James Duffy said.

Broadnax has been jailed at least 13 times on 23 arrests since 1995, charged with crimes ranging from felony assault and robbery to marijuana possession and turnstile jumping, Duffy said.

The police department is conducting a full investigation, standard for all police-involved shootings, the NYPD’s chief spokesman, John McCarthy, said

Last summer, police officers wounded nine bystanders near the Empire State Building as they pursued a man who had just shot and killed a former colleague, and then turned the gun on the officers.