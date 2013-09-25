FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police hunt gunman who shot two on Long Island
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 25, 2013 / 9:26 PM / 4 years ago

Police hunt gunman who shot two on Long Island

Chris Francescani

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Police launched a search for a gunman who they say shot two people, killing one, in what was described as a workplace incident on Wednesday morning in Garden City, Long Island, a suburb of New York, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as Sang Ho Kim, said Nassau County Police Officer Maureen Roach.

Kim walked into Savenergy Inc, an efficient-lighting company in a single-story commercial building at about 10:10 a.m. ET (1410 GMT) and shot two male employees with a hand gun, police said.

Kim, 63, was described by police as a former employee.

“There was some disgruntlement between him and the company that he was attacking,” Nassau County Police Chief Steve Skrynecki said at a press conference after the shooting, the New York Daily News reported. “It seems to be over some bad business deal or some issue with a business deal that they were involved in.”

Skrynecki said authorities do not believe Kim is a threat to the general public.

Eight local schools, including Nassau Community College, and a nearby shopping mall, were placed on lockdown as dozens of police swarmed the area, Roach said.

Savenergy is in a commercial part of Garden City, about 20 miles east of Manhattan, authorities said.

One victim died and a second was undergoing surgery at an area hospital, Roach said. Authorities declined to release their names.

Police described Kim as a 6-foot-2 Asian male, wearing a red shirt and brown suit jacket. They released a photo to the media and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Honda Pilot with New York license plate FMA-3648, police said.

Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Scott Malone, Leslie Adler and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.