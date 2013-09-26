Search continues for New York gunman who shot two on Long Island

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The search for a suspected gunman who shot two people, killing one, in what was described as a workplace incident in the New York suburb of Garden City, Long Island, shifted on Thursday to the town where the man’s abandoned SUV was recovered, authorities said.

Local police believe Sang Ho Kim, 63, walked into lighting company Savenergy Inc on Wednesday morning and shot the company’s president and another male employee with a handgun before fleeing.

Nassau County Police Chief Steve Skrynecki described Kim as a disgruntled former employee who might have been upset over a “bad business deal.”

An abandoned white Honda Pilot sports utility vehicle that police say belongs to Kim was found in Cold Spring on Wednesday night, Nassau County police said. Cold Spring, in New York’s Hudson Valley, sits 60 miles from Garden City.

Don Smith, the sheriff of Putnam County, has urged residents in the area to be cautious, to lock the doors of their homes and to not leave keys in their vehicles, and ordered schools in the district to close on Thursday.

Nassau County police have said they do not believe Kim, described as a 6-foot-2 Asian male who was wearing a red shirt and brown suit jacket, was a threat to the public.

John Choi, the founder and president of Savenergy, was in critical but stable condition, said Shelley Lotenberg, a spokeswoman for the Nassau University Medical Center. Police have not released the name of the man who was killed.

Savenergy is in a commercial part of Garden City, about 20 miles east of Manhattan, authorities said.