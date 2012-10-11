FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect in New York slashing murder left apology before fleeing
October 11, 2012 / 8:35 PM / 5 years ago

Suspect in New York slashing murder left apology before fleeing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A man suspected of cutting off a youth soccer coach’s ear and slashing him to death on a New York City street wrote a note saying he was sorry before fleeing to Mexico, Police Commissioner Ray Kelly said on Thursday.

The note was discovered at the Queens home where suspect Orlando Orea, 32, lived with a brother. Orea fled Tuesday as police closed in on him. The note “basically makes a statement that he’s sorry,” Kelly, New York’s top police official, said.

Orea boarded a flight from Kennedy International Airport to Mexico City hours before New York Police Department detectives identified him as the lead suspect in Sunday’s early-morning attack.

Multiple agencies including the NYPD, the Justice Department, the State Department and Interpol are working together with Mexican authorities to locate Orea, Kelly said.

Police continue to investigate whether the attack on a street near Manhattan’s Union Square was a case of mistaken identity.

Reporting By Chris Francescani; Editing by Ciro Scotti

