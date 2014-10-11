Man sought for smoke-bombing trendy Greenwich Village restaurant

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York police are searching for a man seen hurling a smoke bomb at diners seated outdoors at a trendy Italian restaurant frequented by celebrities in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village.

The New York Police Department said in a statement that a man wearing a baseball cap and black gloves emerged from a sidewalk subway grate late on Friday and tossed a smoke canister at guests of Bar Pitti before fleeing back underground.

Video of the attack provided by the police shows smoke billowing atop a table in restaurant’s outdoor patio area, rippling towards a table with patrons, including a child.

Shortly after the incident, actress Rose McGowan Tweeted that she was a victim of the smoke-bombing.

“Someone just threw two red smoke bombs into the restaurant I was eating in. Eyes are burning. #NYCWHAT,” the Tweet said.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s with wavy blonde hair. He faces reckless endangerment charges if captured.