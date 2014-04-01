FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York high school student accepted at all eight Ivy League schools
#U.S.
April 1, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

New York high school student accepted at all eight Ivy League schools

Chris Francescani

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Decisions, decisions.

A high school senior on Long Island has been accepted at all eight of the elite Ivy League schools - Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Yale, Princeton and the University of Pennsylvania, he told Reuters between classes on Tuesday.

“I got into my second-to-last school - Yale - and I was just astounded,” said Kwasi Enin. “And then Harvard sent me an email and I was just so grateful.”

Now it’s time for 17-year-old to decide where to enroll. He said he has all of April to choose a school.

“I think my primary interest now is Yale,” Enin said Tuesday morning, explaining that the financial aid package the New Haven, Connecticut school offered is “close” to a full, four-year scholarship.

He is awaiting financial aid packages from some of the other schools before making the big decision.

Enin, of Shirley, New York, attends William Floyd High School in nearby Mastic, New York. The son of two nurses, he wants to study medicine, he said.

Enin said all the attention he has received for his accomplishment is as unexpected as his perfect acceptance rate.

“I thought that getting into all the Ivy Leagues schools was, like, good for me - but now it’s a national thing. It’s kind of crazy.”

This year’s Ivy League admission rate among the eight prestigious private schools was 8.925 percent, according to the Washington Post.

Of 253,472 Class of 2018 applicants, 22,624 were accepted to Ivy League schools.

That’s 22,616 if you don’t count Enin.

Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
