New Yorkers go underground for tour of new subway line
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
September 22, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

New Yorkers go underground for tour of new subway line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - Residents of the Upper East Side of Manhattan went underground to see what all the noise and fuss in their neighborhood is about -- New York’s Second Avenue subway line.

The new line, which is set to open in December 2016, has caused traffic congestion and disruption since the construction project began in 2007. The line was first proposed in the 1920s and had been postponed three times because of financing problems.

The monthly tours are organized so residents can see what is going on below ground. The line will run as an extension of the Q line from 96th Street to 63rd Street.

