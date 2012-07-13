FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cost of riding New York City taxi to jump 17 percent
July 13, 2012

Cost of riding New York City taxi to jump 17 percent

Joseph O'Leary

1 Min Read

A New York City taxi driver looks out of his window as he drives through Times Square in New York, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission approved a 17 percent fare hike on Thursday, said Alan Fromberg, a spokesman for the commission. The change will take effect in September.

The hike will impact mileage and time spent in traffic, while the $2.50 base fare will remain the same. The cost of a ride from midtown Manhattan to John F. Kennedy International Airport will rise from $45 to $52, Fromberg said.

Riders will have to pay 50 cents, up from 40 cents, for every fifth of a mile traveled or for every minute spent traveling in slow or stopped traffic, Fromberg said.

The change passed the commission by a vote of six to two, with one abstention.

“We’re ecstatic,” said Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

Reporting By Joseph O'Leary, editing by Edith Honan and Cynthia Johnston.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
