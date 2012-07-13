Cost of riding New York City taxi to jump 17 percent

A New York City taxi driver looks out of his window as he drives through Times Square in New York, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission approved a 17 percent fare hike on Thursday, said Alan Fromberg, a spokesman for the commission. The change will take effect in September.

The hike will impact mileage and time spent in traffic, while the $2.50 base fare will remain the same. The cost of a ride from midtown Manhattan to John F. Kennedy International Airport will rise from $45 to $52, Fromberg said.

Riders will have to pay 50 cents, up from 40 cents, for every fifth of a mile traveled or for every minute spent traveling in slow or stopped traffic, Fromberg said.

The change passed the commission by a vote of six to two, with one abstention.

“We’re ecstatic,” said Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.