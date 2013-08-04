FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police shoot dead armed 14-year-old boy in New York City
#U.S.
August 4, 2013 / 9:19 PM / 4 years ago

Police shoot dead armed 14-year-old boy in New York City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A police officer shot an armed 14-year-old boy in New York City early on Sunday after he did not drop his gun when ordered, police said.

After hearing gunshots, two officers came across the boy, whom police identified as Shaaliver Douse, chasing another male down a street in the South Bronx, shooting after him with a 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun as he ran, police said.

The uniformed officers identified themselves as police and ordered Douse to drop his gun, police said. He did not do so, and one of the officers shot a single round, hitting Douse in his lower left jaw, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both police officers, who joined the force in January, were taken to a hospital to be treated for tinnitus and trauma.

Reporting By Jonathan Allen; Editing by Doina Chiacu

