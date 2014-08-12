FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Probe into death involving NASCAR's Stewart to last two more weeks
#Sports News
August 12, 2014 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

Probe into death involving NASCAR's Stewart to last two more weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Tony Stewart, of the number 14 car, speaks with crew members in the garage during practice for the Daytona 500 qualifying at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

(Reuters) - The investigation into the death of a race car driver in an incident involving NASCAR driver Tony Stewart at a New York race track over the weekend will last at least another two weeks, authorities said Tuesday.

“Investigators continue to seek witnesses, gather evidence, and develop the racetrack crash reconstruction,” Ontario County Sheriff Philip Povero said in a statement.

Stewart, 43, bumped cars with Kevin Ward Jr. during a sprint car race last Saturday at Canandaigua Motorsports Park in upstate New York. With the yellow caution flag out and Stewart continuing to race, Ward got out of his car and, while in the middle of the track, pointed at the three-time NASCAR champion. Stewart’s car then struck the 20-year-old driver, killing him.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
