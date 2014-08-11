FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No charges for now against NASCAR's Stewart in fatal crash: sheriff
August 11, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

No charges for now against NASCAR's Stewart in fatal crash: sheriff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9, 2014; Watkins Glen, NY, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Tony Stewart (14) during practice for the Cheez-It 355 at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports - RTR41VDN

(Reuters) - There is currently no evidence that NASCAR champion driver Tony Stewart committed a crime when he struck and killed a fellow driver in a weekend race, the Sheriff of Ontario County, New York, said on Monday.

“At this time there are no facts that exist that support any criminal behavior or conduct or any probable cause of a criminal act in this investigation,” Sheriff Phil Povero said at a news conference, adding that the investigation into 20-year-old Kevin Ward Jr’s death was still ongoing.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken

