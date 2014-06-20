FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York City wins state approval to lower speed limit
#U.S.
June 20, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

New York City wins state approval to lower speed limit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view of 42nd street while New York Police officers control traffic arriving to the U.N. headquarters during the start of the 68th United Nations General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK (Reuters) - State lawmakers on Friday approved New York City’s request to lower its speed limit to 25 miles per hour, down from 30, as part of the city’s effort to reduce traffic fatalities.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had sought the change from lawmakers in the New York state capital of Albany as part of his Vision Zero plan, which also includes stiffer penalties for speeding and failing to yield to pedestrians.

In 2013, there were 286 traffic-related fatalities. In addition, around 4,000 New Yorkers are seriously injured in traffic accidents, according to the mayor’s office.

“This is a huge step forward as we work to save lives and make our streets safer,” de Blasio said in a statement on Friday.

The bill, which has been approved by both houses of the state legislature, is expected to be signed into law by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
