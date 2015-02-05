FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NTSB: No problem with signals, barrier at New York railroad crash site
#Top News
February 5, 2015 / 10:44 PM / 3 years ago

NTSB: No problem with signals, barrier at New York railroad crash site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials photograph the damaged car of a commuter train the morning after it struck a vehicle in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York on February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York commuter train that crashed on Tuesday killing six people was traveling just below the speed limit, and no problems have been found with the crossing and traffic signals or barrier at the crash site, federal investigators said on Thursday.

The Metro-North train slammed into an SUV at a crossing in suburban Valhalla, New York, killing five passengers and the vehicle’s driver.

The train’s driver activated the emergency brake just before the crash, when the SUV was stopped on the crossing, said Robert Sumwalt, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board which is investigating, at a news conference.

Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Sandra Maler

