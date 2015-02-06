FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York train was moving at 49 miles per hour when it hit SUV: NTSB
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 6, 2015 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

New York train was moving at 49 miles per hour when it hit SUV: NTSB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The vehicle that was struck by a commuter train is lifted from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York commuter train was traveling at 49 miles per hour when it struck an SUV at a suburban rail crossing in a fatal collision on Tuesday, a federal safety official said on Friday.

The train struck the SUV four seconds after its engineer engaged its emergency brake, said Robert Sumwalt, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board which is investigating the crash, at a news conference.

Five passengers and the SUV driver were killed when the Metro-North train slammed into the vehicle in suburban Valhalla, New York, during the evening rush hour.

(Updates with official correction on speed from NTSB)

Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.