New York train was moving at 49 miles per hour when it hit SUV: NTSB

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York commuter train was traveling at 49 miles per hour when it struck an SUV at a suburban rail crossing in a fatal collision on Tuesday, a federal safety official said on Friday.
The train struck the SUV four seconds after its engineer engaged its emergency brake, said Robert Sumwalt, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board which is investigating the crash, at a news conference.
Five passengers and the SUV driver were killed when the Metro-North train slammed into the vehicle in suburban Valhalla, New York, during the evening rush hour.
(Updates with official correction on speed from NTSB)
Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Mohammad Zargham