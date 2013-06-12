Window washers rescued from platform 45 stories above New York City

A window washer is safely pulled through a window of the Hearst Tower in midtown Manhattan section of New York June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A motor failure left two window washers hanging for more than an hour on a platform outside a building 45 stories above New York City on Wednesday before they were pulled in by rescue workers, the fire department said.

The workers were doing regular maintenance work when the middle motor of their platform got stuck 500 feet above the ground, and dangled outside the 46-story Hearst Tower in Manhattan.

About 60 firefighters from 12 companies rushed to the skyscraper, on 57th Street and 8th Avenue. Firefighters cut out a 4-foot by 4-foot piece from a glass panel on the 44th floor to rescue the workers in a 90-minute operation broadcast live by New York TV stations.

The fire department said this was a safer way rather than lowering rescue personnel from the roof of the building.

“Once you put people (rescuers) over, then you have the issue of bringing them back up,” said William Seelig, assistant chief of the New York Fire Department, to a local news station.

Instead, a firefighter stepped onto the platform from the opening cut into the side of the building and assisted the workers back into the skyscraper.

“You’re not worried of how high it is, you’re worried to get these guys to safety,” the rescuer, Tom Gayron, told reporters.

An investigation is under way by the New York Department of Buildings and other agencies. The window washers appeared to be in good condition, officials said. The platform was secured to the roof and posed no risk to the public.