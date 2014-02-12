FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
In first NYC budget, de Blasio pushes pre-K, retiree healthcare
February 12, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 4 years ago

In first NYC budget, de Blasio pushes pre-K, retiree healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks at the plenary session of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington January 23, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio included a tax on the wealthy to pay for universal pre-kindergarten in his first budget and proposed restoring $1 billion to a retiree healthcare fund that his predecessor’s plan would have drained.

The proposal marks the first time in 20 years that a Democrat has drafted a spending plan for the biggest city in the United States. The Democrat-led City Council must approve a budget by the start of the fiscal year on July 1.

The centerpiece of de Blasio’s plan, universal early education and an expansion of after-school programs, faces headwinds in the state capital, where Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed a different funding source that doesn’t require a tax hike.

A Republican leader in the state Senate has also said he won’t allow lawmakers to vote on de Blasio’s plan.

Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Nick Zieminski

