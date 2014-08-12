FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunman hunted in New Mexico looks to have killed himself: police
#U.S.
August 12, 2014 / 11:05 PM / 3 years ago

Gunman hunted in New Mexico looks to have killed himself: police

Joseph Kolb

2 Min Read

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (Reuters) - Police in Albuquerque say a man who was being hunted on suspicion of shooting to death one woman and injuring three others was found dead on Tuesday, apparently after taking his own life with a handgun.

Officers had warned members of the public to be on the lookout for 47-year-old Marcos Delgado after the shooting rampage on Friday lunchtime at a downtown industrial park in New Mexico’s biggest city.

Officer Tanner Tixia of the Albuquerque Police Department said in a statement that Delgado had been spotted late on Monday night traveling in an SUV with two other people.

He got out of the backseat of the vehicle and fired at detectives using a high-powered rifle before fleeing on foot, Tixia said. None of the officers were hurt.

Delgado’s body was found nearby on Tuesday with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the statement said, adding that detectives spoke to a witness who reported seeing Delgado take his own life.

Police said Delgado had the rifle and a handgun with him, and appeared to have used the handgun to commit suicide. Tixia said investigators were processing the scene and weapons to determine whether those guns were used in Friday’s shooting.

The man and woman who were in the car with Delgado late on Monday have been arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive, the police department said, adding that their relationship with the wanted man was being investigated.

Reporting by Joseph Kolb; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
