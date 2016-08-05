FERC alleges National Energy manipulated natgas market

(Reuters) - U.S. federal energy regulatory staff alleged National Energy & Trade LP manipulated the natural gas market in January 2012 and April 2014, according to a notice seen by Reuters on Friday.

Staff at the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) alleged National Energy fraudulently traded physical gas to boost the value of its financial positions.

The case is the latest in which federal regulators have focused on so-called "loss leader" or leveraged trading strategies, in which traders lose money in one market to profit from another market.

At the time of the alleged manipulation National Energy was a unit of NET Midstream. NET Midstream was purchased by NextEra Energy Partners LP. NextEra said in a release it closed on that purchase in October 2015.

Before closing on the NET Midstream purchase, NextEra said it would not buy the National Energy unit, according to a federal regulatory filing on its 2015 second quarter earnings.

In that filing, NextEra said FERC was investigating certain commodities trading activities at National Energy. National Energy said it did not violate any FERC regulations, according to the NextEra filing.

NextEra said in the filing that its agreement to buy NET Midstream "provides for it to be fully indemnified in the event FERC orders remedies against NET Midstream as a result of the investigation."

Officials at NextEra had no comment on the FERC allegations.

Specifically, staff alleges National Energy accomplished the fraud by selling physical basis at Tetco M3 at arbitrarily low prices early in the morning during the January 2012 bidweek to benefit a previously acquired large short financial basis position.

Staff also alleges that National Energy fraudulently traded physical basis at Henry Hub during the April 2014 bidweek to increase the value of its financial exposure.

The staff did not include a proposed fine in the statement.

NextEra Partners is part of the NextEra Energy Inc family of companies. NextEra is based in Juno Beach, Florida.