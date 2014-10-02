Dallas Cowboys player investigated for alleged sex assault: ESPN

(Reuters) - A Dallas Cowboys player is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the team’s hotel last month, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The sports channel named the player, as did other media, but quoted Grapevine Police Department spokesman Barry Bowling as saying he hadn’t been charged or arrested. ESPN did not provide details of the alleged Sept. 20 incident.

Reuters has not confirmed the player’s identity or the alleged crime.

The suspected assault occurred at the Gaylord Hotel a day before the team played the St. Louis Rams, ESPN reported.

Calls and emails to law enforcement and National Football League representatives were not immediately returned.

The incident comes to light just a month after TMZ.com published a video from inside a New Jersey casino elevator showing former Baltimore Ravens star Ray Rice punching his now-wife Janay Palmer.

NFL Commissioner Roger Godell initially gave Rice a two-game suspension over the domestic violence incident, then indefinitely suspended the three-time Pro Bowler following the release of the video.

The league’s uneven response has raised questions about the credibility and integrity of the NFL and Goodell, one of the most powerful figures in sports.