FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta NFL team waives player after alleged dog killing
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 29, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

Atlanta NFL team waives player after alleged dog killing

David Beasley

2 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - The Atlanta Falcons released Prince Shembo on Friday after the football player was charged with aggravated animal cruelty in the killing of his girlfriend’s dog, the team said.

The Yorkie died after Shembo, 23, an outside linebacker drafted by the Falcons in 2014, told the girlfriend he kicked her dog while alone with the pet at his suburban Atlanta apartment on April 15, according to Gwinnett County Police.

“We are extremely disappointed that one of our players is involved in something like this,” the Falcons said in a statement on Friday after learning of the charges against Shembo. It said the National Football League team had decided to waive Shembo.

The girlfriend found the dog unresponsive at Shembo’s apartment and rushed the pet to an animal hospital where it died, police said.

Tests showed the dog had died of significant internal injuries caused by blunt force, police said, and Shembo was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

After Shembo told the girlfriend he had kicked the dog, she “ended their relationship,” police said.

The 6-foot-2, 254-pound Shembo played college football at the University of Notre Dame, and was chosen by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2014 draft, according to the team’s website.

Editing by David Adams and Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.