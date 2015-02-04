Dallas Cowboys running back Randle arrested for marijuana possession

Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle (21) stiff arms Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) in the 2014 NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

DALLAS (Reuters) - Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle was arrested on Wednesday in his hometown in Kansas for suspected marijuana possession, police said, his second run-in with the law in less than six months.

Wichita police said they responded to a domestic violence call at a hotel in the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday and found Randle, 23, with a small amount of marijuana.

Randle was released by police and given a court date. Police did not release the court date.

The football player’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, said on his Twitter feed: “There was zero ‘violence’ of any kind, domestic or otherwise.”

A spokesman for the Dallas Cowboys was not immediately available to comment on the incident.

In October, Randle was arrested for stealing a two pairs of underwear and a small bottle of cologne from a Dallas-area Dillard’s department store.

The Cowboys said they fined Randle $29,117 for the shoplifting offense. His base salary for the 2014 season was $495,000.

Randle rushed for 343 yards on 51 attempts for the Cowboys in 2014, scoring three touchdowns. He was selected 151st overall by the Cowboys in the 2013 draft after playing at Oklahoma State.