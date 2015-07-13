FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former NFL player missing after falling into Texas lake
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 13, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Former NFL player missing after falling into Texas lake

Lisa Maria Garza

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - Emergency crews are searching for former NFL receiver JaJuan Dawson, who went missing over the weekend after falling from a boat and into a lake in northern Texas, officials said on Monday.

Two adults and three children were on the boat when Dawson, 37, fell into Lavon Lake, northeast of Dallas, on Sunday night. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the incident and no one else has been reported missing, Texas Game Warden and local fire department officials said.

Family members told broadcaster NBC-5 that Dawson was not wearing a life preserver and may not know how to swim.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Dawson in 2000 and he played there for two seasons. He also played with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

During his four seasons in the National Football League, he had 52 receptions for 664 yards and two touchdowns, according to the league’s statistics.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; editing by Jon Herskovitz and G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.