FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Body of former NFL player JaJuan Dawson found in Texas lake
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 14, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

Body of former NFL player JaJuan Dawson found in Texas lake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - The body of former NFL receiver JaJuan Dawson was recovered from a Dallas-area lake where he went missing after a weekend boat accident, officials said on Tuesday.

Dawson, 37, fell off an inflatable tube being towed by a boat on Lavon Lake on Sunday night, prompting a search with divers and sonar teams, they said.

The body was recovered on Monday night and sent to a medical examiner, where Dawson’s family identified it, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said.

A cause of death has yet to be determined and the incident is considered to be an accident, the office said.

Family members told broadcaster NBC-5 that Dawson was not wearing a life preserver and may not have known how to swim.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Dawson in 2000 and he played for them for two seasons. He also played with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

During his four seasons in the National Football League, he had 52 receptions for 664 yards and two touchdowns, according to the league’s statistics.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas and Jon Herskovitz in Austin; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.