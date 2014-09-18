FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL's Arizona Cardinals say Dwyer deactivated after his arrest
September 18, 2014 / 12:18 AM / 3 years ago

NFL's Arizona Cardinals say Dwyer deactivated after his arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - The NFL’s Arizona Cardinals said they deactivated running back Jonathan Dwyer from all team activities on Wednesday after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

In a statement, the team said it became aware of the allegations on Wednesday afternoon when they were notified by Phoenix police, and they said they are cooperating fully.

“Given the serious nature of the allegations we have taken the immediate step to deactivate Jonathan from all team activities,” the Cardinals said.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler

