Arizona Cardinals player indicted over accusations of hitting wife

Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Dwyer is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Dwyer has been indicted for felony aggravated assault over accusations he broke his wife’s nose during one of two alleged domestic incidents in July, court documents showed on Monday.

Dwyer, 25, also faces eight misdemeanor charges, including assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct, stemming from the July 21 and 22 incidents at the couple’s Phoenix apartment, according to a state grand jury indictment.

He was arrested two weeks ago at the team’s training facility, one of a string of domestic violence cases involving National Football League players in recent months that have brought criticism to the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Phoenix police said Dwyer fractured his 27-year-old wife’s nose after a heated argument on July 21 that started when the player tried to kiss and undress her against her wishes. She then bit Dwyer’s lip to get away from the player, police said.

Dwyer hit her in the face and threw a shoe at their 18-month-old son during another fight the next day, according to court documents. He was not indicted on any offense involving the boy.

He also is alleged to have texted her a photo of a knife and threatened to kill himself in front of her and the child.

An attorney representing Dwyer could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.

Dwyer’s wife left Arizona shortly after the incidents, saying she feared for her safety, police said. She reported the two alleged incidents to police on Sept. 11.

Dwyer was released from a county jail on Sept. 18 after posting a $25,000 cash-only bond. He told reporters outside the jail that he would never have hurt his son.

He was deactivated from all team activities quickly after his arrest, “given the serious nature of the allegations,” according to a Cardinals statement. He has since been put on the reserve/non-football illness list.