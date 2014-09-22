FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL 49ers' Colin Kaepernick used racial slur, report says
September 22, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

NFL 49ers' Colin Kaepernick used racial slur, report says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) throws the ball as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Frostee Rucker (98) tackles during the second half at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - An $11,000 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct levied against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick resulted from his use of a racial slur during a game last week, Fox Sports reported on Sunday.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, citing an unidentified National Football League referee, said Kaepernick slung the “N-word” at Chicago Bears’ defender Lamarr Houston as the two exchanged insults after a play in the Sept. 14 game. Houston is black and Kaepernick is biracial.

Kaepernick has denied using inappropriate language and said he would appeal the fine.

In the locker room after the game, Houston told the Chicago Tribune he did not recall an insult hurled by Kaepernick.

“I didn’t hear anything,” he said.

Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Seattle; Editing by Peter Cooney

