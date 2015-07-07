Ex-NFL quarterback McNabb cited for suspicion of DUI in Arizona

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Former National Football League quarterback Donovan McNabb was arrested in Arizona last month on suspicion of drunken driving after colliding with another vehicle stopped at a red light, police said on Tuesday.

McNabb, who spent 13 seasons in the NFL mostly with the Philadelphia Eagles, was cited and released after being booked into a jail southeast of Phoenix, police said in a statement.

The 38-year-old ex-NFL veteran was taken into custody shortly before midnight on June 28 by officers responding to a non-injury collision near an intersection in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert.

An investigation showed that McNabb was “impaired by alcohol” when he rear-ended another vehicle at the red traffic signal, the statement said. Police did not immediately release his blood-alcohol test results.

McNabb could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is the second time in 18 months that McNabb has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Arizona, authorities said.

He spent one day in a county jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from his arrest in December 2013.

McNabb spent his first 11 seasons with the Eagles after being drafted as the second overall pick of the 1999 NFL draft. A six-time Pro Bowl player, he led the team to four NFC championship games and one Super Bowl.

He also played for the Washington Redskins and the Minnesota Vikings before his retirement.