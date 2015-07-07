FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-NFL quarterback McNabb cited for suspicion of DUI in Arizona
July 7, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-NFL quarterback McNabb cited for suspicion of DUI in Arizona

David Schwartz

2 Min Read

Retired NFL Player Donovan McNabb arrives at the 27th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Former National Football League quarterback Donovan McNabb was arrested in Arizona last month on suspicion of drunken driving after colliding with another vehicle stopped at a red light, police said on Tuesday.

McNabb, who spent 13 seasons in the NFL mostly with the Philadelphia Eagles, was cited and released after being booked into a jail southeast of Phoenix, police said in a statement.

The 38-year-old ex-NFL veteran was taken into custody shortly before midnight on June 28 by officers responding to a non-injury collision near an intersection in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert.

An investigation showed that McNabb was “impaired by alcohol” when he rear-ended another vehicle at the red traffic signal, the statement said. Police did not immediately release his blood-alcohol test results.

McNabb could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is the second time in 18 months that McNabb has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Arizona, authorities said.

He spent one day in a county jail after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from his arrest in December 2013.

McNabb spent his first 11 seasons with the Eagles after being drafted as the second overall pick of the 1999 NFL draft. A six-time Pro Bowl player, he led the team to four NFC championship games and one Super Bowl.

He also played for the Washington Redskins and the Minnesota Vikings before his retirement.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
