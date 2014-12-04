Ravens' Ngata out four games for violating NFL drug policy

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass under pressure from Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Haloti Ngata (92) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Oct 20, 2013; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata has been suspended by the National Football League for the next four games for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances, the team said on Thursday.

Ngata, a five-time Pro Bowler, will be eligible to return to the Ravens’ active roster following the team’s final regular season game against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 28.

“I made a mistake, and I own this,” Ngata said in a statement. “I took Adderall and take full responsibility for doing this. I am deeply sorry and broken up over this.”

Adderall is used for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) but is banned by the NFL.

The Ravens are 7-5 this season and in the hunt for a playoff spot.

“This is disappointing news for the Ravens,” said the team’s general manager and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome. “We are disappointed with Haloti, but no more than he is with himself.”