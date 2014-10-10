FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecutors want NFL's Peterson arrested on alleged bond violation
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Best of Emmys
October 10, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Prosecutors want NFL's Peterson arrested on alleged bond violation

Eric Kelsey

2 Min Read

Dec 15, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) talks on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mall of America Field at H.H.H. Metrodome. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Suspended Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson faced new legal trouble on Thursday after Texas prosecutors in his child abuse case asked a court to order his arrest on a possible drug-related bond violation.

Peterson, 29, who has been accused of injuring his 4-year-old son while disciplining him with the thin end of a tree branch, allegedly told a drug-testing administrator on Wednesday he had smoked marijuana before submitting to a urinalysis test, court papers said.

“During this process the defendant admitted ... that he smoked a little weed,” according to the motion filed by Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon.

A court date has not been set on the possible bond violation. Peterson’s next scheduled court date is Nov. 4.

It is unclear when a judge would rule on the motion as prosecutors’ request to have the current judge recused must be heard first.

Peterson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, declined to comment until a judge is settled on in the case.

The Vikings said in a statement they were aware of the allegation and “will await the results of that hearing before having further comment.”

The National Football League did not respond to a request for comment.

Peterson was arrested and posted $15,000 bond on Sept. 12 on a charge of injury to a child. He was later suspended indefinitely with pay by the Vikings until the matter is resolved.

He has admitted using a switch, the thin end of a tree branch, to discipline his son, but said he was not trying to injure him.

Peterson could be sentenced to up to two years in prison and fined $10,000 if convicted.

The charge against Peterson came as the NFL faced public criticism for its handling of a spate of domestic violence cases among its players. A number of corporate sponsors rebuked America’s most popular professional sports league, which has overhauled how it deals with player behavior and punishment.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
