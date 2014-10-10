Prosecutors want NFL's Peterson arrested on alleged bond violation

Dec 15, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) talks on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mall of America Field at H.H.H. Metrodome. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Suspended Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson faced new legal trouble on Thursday after Texas prosecutors in his child abuse case asked a court to order his arrest on a possible drug-related bond violation.

Peterson, 29, who has been accused of injuring his 4-year-old son while disciplining him with the thin end of a tree branch, allegedly told a drug-testing administrator on Wednesday he had smoked marijuana before submitting to a urinalysis test, court papers said.

“During this process the defendant admitted ... that he smoked a little weed,” according to the motion filed by Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon.

A court date has not been set on the possible bond violation. Peterson’s next scheduled court date is Nov. 4.

It is unclear when a judge would rule on the motion as prosecutors’ request to have the current judge recused must be heard first.

Peterson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, declined to comment until a judge is settled on in the case.

The Vikings said in a statement they were aware of the allegation and “will await the results of that hearing before having further comment.”

The National Football League did not respond to a request for comment.

Peterson was arrested and posted $15,000 bond on Sept. 12 on a charge of injury to a child. He was later suspended indefinitely with pay by the Vikings until the matter is resolved.

He has admitted using a switch, the thin end of a tree branch, to discipline his son, but said he was not trying to injure him.

Peterson could be sentenced to up to two years in prison and fined $10,000 if convicted.

The charge against Peterson came as the NFL faced public criticism for its handling of a spate of domestic violence cases among its players. A number of corporate sponsors rebuked America’s most popular professional sports league, which has overhauled how it deals with player behavior and punishment.