Texas judge in Adrian Peterson to stay after alleged 'media whores' comment

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Texas judge in the child abuse trial of Minnesota Vikings star running back Adrian Peterson can stay on the case after a prosecutor sought his removal for allegedly calling the lawyers in the case “media whores,” a visiting judge ruled in Friday.

Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon sought the removal of District Judge Kelly Case, saying the judge used the term earlier in October. Rusty Hardin, an attorney for Peterson, stated that he took no offense and had been called worse names.

Retired Tarrant County state District Judge Jeff Walker ruled there was no evidence provided to support the claim of possible judicial bias.

Peterson, 29, was indicted in September on a charge that he caused negligent or excessive injury in May to his 4-year-old who lives north of Houston. Prosecutors said he beat his son with a switch. It was one of several recent domestic violence cases that have marred the National Football League’s reputation this year.

Case had set a tentative trial date of Dec. 1 in Montgomery County court.