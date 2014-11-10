Union calls for immediate reinstatement of NFL's Peterson

Jul 13, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson at bat during the MLB legends and celebrity softball game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The NFL players union on Monday asked the National Football League to immediately reinstate Adrian Peterson, the Minnesota Vikings running back who pleaded guilty last week in a child abuse case involving his son.

A statement by the NFL Players Association said an agreement with the league in September called for Peterson to be removed from the commissioner’s exempt list once his case was settled.

“We asked the NFL to honor the terms of that agreement last week and as of now, they have failed to respond or comply,” the NFLPA said in a statement.

“It is our obligation to protect all players’ rights, and we will pursue any and all breaches of any contract between a player and his team or the NFL.”

Peterson, a former NFL Most Valuable Player, pleaded no contest last Tuesday in a Conroe, Texas, court to a misdemeanor charge of reckless assault for hitting his 4-year-old son in May with a “switch,” a thin tree branch removed of its leaves.

He was initially charged with one count of reckless or negligent injury to a child, a felony. As part of the deal, Peterson avoided jail time and instead was ordered to pay a $4,000 fine, court costs and 80 hours of community service.

After the plea agreement, the NFL said it would review the case under its Personal Conduct Policy and offered no timetable for a decision on when, or if, Peterson would be removed from the exempt list.

The NFL said Monday it had no comment on the NFLPA’s comments.

When a player is placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, he cannot play but will receive his full salary, in Peterson’s case, $11.75 million.

Peterson has played in only one game this season.