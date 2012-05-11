Oakland Raider Heyward-Bey charged with drunken driving

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey crosses the goal line as he scores a touchdown against the Houston Texas during their NFL football game in Houston October 9, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Carson

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Oakland Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey, the seventh pick in the 2009 NFL draft, was charged on Thursday with driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop last month, an official said.

Heyward-Bey, who was stopped on April 7 at 2:40 a.m., faces up to six months in jail if convicted, said Stephanie Ong, a representative for the San Francisco district attorney’s office.

Oakland Raiders spokesman Zak Gilbert said: “The team is well aware of the situation, and takes matters such as this very seriously. The organization will continue to gather specifics, and continue to cooperate with all parties involved.”

Heyward-Bey, 25, was driving his 2012 Range Rover on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge when a California Highway Patrol officer spotted him weaving, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. He failed a field sobriety test and was cited and released, the newspaper said.

The player, a native of Silver Spring, Maryland, battled hamstring injuries his first season but had a career-best 64 receptions in 2011. He was not immediately available for comment.