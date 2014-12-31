Head of Baltimore Ravens security charged with sex offense: report

(Reuters) - The senior director of security for the Baltimore Ravens was charged late on Tuesday with a sex offense, according to the Baltimore Sun newspaper and online court records.

Baltimore police issued a summons charging Darren Sanders with a sex offense in the fourth degree stemming from an incident on Dec. 14, according to online court records.

The address listed for Sanders in the court record is that of the Ravens’ training facility and headquarters in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The Baltimore Sun newspaper reported that Sanders, who was previously a homicide detective for the city’s police department, was involved in the investigation of NFL star Ray Rice’s domestic violence incident.

Rice’s assault of his future wife, Janay Palmer, in an Atlantic City casino hotel elevator in February inflamed debate over domestic violence and professional football.

Further details on Sanders’ case were not immediately available from the filing. The court record shows that a hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.

Sanders’ attorney, Andrew Alperstein, told the Sun that the charge was “totally fabricated, made up.”

“He’s had nothing but an exemplary career, both with the police department and the Ravens. He wouldn’t get to the position he’s in if he didn‘t,” Alperstein added, according to the Sun.

Ravens spokesman Kevin Byrne said in a statement to the Sun, “We are aware of the situation and have been investigating thoroughly.”

Alperstein, as well as representatives for the NFL and the Ravens did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rice was cut by the Baltimore Ravens and suspended indefinitely by the NFL after a video emerged of him punching his then-fiancée in the elevator. An arbitrator has since allowed Rice back into the league, although he has yet to sign with another club.