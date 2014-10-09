California senator 'encouraged' by NFL's steps on domestic abuse

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - California Democratic Senator Barbara Boxer said on Thursday she was encouraged about the NFL’s plan to curb domestic violence by its players after receiving a letter from Commissioner Roger Goodell detailing the league’s actions on the issue.

Boxer was one of 16 woman senators who signed a letter last month calling on Goodell to institute a zero-tolerance policy for domestic violence.

“Actions speak louder than words, but I am encouraged that the NFL is saying publicly for the first time that zero tolerance for domestic violence is the league’s goal,” Boxer said after receiving Goodell’s letter late on Wednesday.

She added, however: “Zero tolerance does not mean a six-game suspension after a football player commits domestic violence.”

The domestic abuse issue in the National Football League erupted in July when Goodell suspended Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice for two games for knocking unconscious his future wife at a New Jersey casino. It was only after a video emerged on Sept. 8 actually showing Rice punching her that the Ravens released Rice and the NFL suspended him indefinitely.

Goodell has since strengthened the league’s sanctions against domestic abuse, among them an automatic six-game suspension for first-time offenders.

“I appreciate your concern, and I share your view that the NFL must make clear that domestic violence will not be tolerated,” Goodell wrote in his letter outlining the steps the league has taken since the Rice episode came to light.

“At its best, the NFL sets an example and projects important values that have a positive effect on our society well beyond professional football.”

Since Rice was released, several other NFL players have been charged with domestic violence, including Minnesota Vikings star Adrian Peterson, accused of hitting his son with a thin tree branch to discipline the 4-year-old boy.